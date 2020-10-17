Coronavirus in Indore: Cases dropping; Hospital beds now available with ease

Indore: As the number of positive patients has been decreasing for the last three days in the city, there is no longer a dearth of hospital beds for Covid patients. In fact, half the hospital beds reserved for Covid patients are now vacant.

Moreover, the ICU and Oxygen beds are also available in the hospitals which were full a few days ago and patients had to book in advance for getting admission to the hospitals.

Many of the death audit reports had also suggested that the patients had to travel between many hospitals due to the unavailability of beds and many had died due to the same.

Explaining the reason for the same, district nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “The number of patients has been decreasing for the last couple of days; it has dropped by nearly 100 patients in two days.”

He also informed about the other reasons including the popularity of home isolation schemes as people want to remain in home isolation to get treatment instead of going to a hospital or any Covid care facility.

At present, 4,124 beds are available in 40 hospitals of the city for Covid-19 treatment out of which 2,351 are vacant and only 1,772 are occupied.

Footfall in fever clinics too decreasing

Number of patients in fever clinics has also been decreasing for the last few days. As many as 44 fever clinics are running in the city including 19 in urban areas and 25 in rural areas.

Due to low footfall in fever clinics, the number of samples sent for testing to laboratories has also decreased. “The number of patients who are reaching fever clinics has reduced by half. Now, the situation is improving but people need to follow the norms to remain safe ,” Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma said.

Date- Number of patients reached fever clinics -Found suspected (samples taken)

Oct 8- 1541- 696

Oct 09- 1486- 656

Oct 10- 1496- 759

Oct 11- 550- 383

Oct 12- 1728- 720

Oct 13- 1688- 679

Oct 14- 1498- 692

Oct 15- 1505- 661

Beds status

Total beds- Occupied- Vacant

4123- 1772- 2351

Isolation beds- Occupied Vacant

683- 269- 414

Oxygen beds- Occupied Vacant

1811- 615- 1196

ICU Beds- Occupied- Vacant

650- 335- 315