Corona Update: 312 new cases, one death in Indore

Indore: On Friday, 312 out of 2,427 samples returned positive taking district’s corona tally to 31,408. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 12.86%.

With one more death, toll reached 655. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 3,47,647 had been tested till Friday night.

“We have taken 1,600 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3,772 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 26,981 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 205 patients were added to discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation. These patients were discharged without informing health department.