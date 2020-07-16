Coronavirus in Indore: Artisans working in Sarafa market reluctant to return back

The coronavirus has created havoc among the general public. Though the growth rate of COVID-19 saw a drop from 24.3% in the pre-lockdown period to 3.8% in the first phase of unlock, more new cases are being reported amid Unlock 2.0.

The rapid rise in COVID-19 infections has left the public petrified. Migrants, who went above and beyond to reach their hometowns, are in no mood to return back to their work. They appear to believe that prevention is better than cure, and are thus unwilling to travel back to the cities. Businesses like construction, jewellery making, and many other labor-required works are falling short of labor now.

A major shortage is being faced in Indore’s Sarafa Market, where the artisans seemed determined to stick to their decision of not returning back.

One skilled jewellery artisan, working at a store in the market now seemed to be happy and contented as he farms his ancestral land in West Bengal. When asked as to when will he be returning back to work, the individual said, “I had to spend a lot of money in coming back home in the lockdown period.

Now I don’t want to go anywhere and will be in my own village. I will find any work for my bread but will not leave my family now. We are not safe anywhere now. ”Many other artisans were found citing similar reasons when asked why they were not willing to return. Another skilled artist, who along with her teammates had spent Rs 1.4 lakh to return to their home in lockdown, was reluctant to come back.

“My whole team is not willing to go back to work. I know villages lack opportunities but my family is not allowing me to leave the home now.” The adamant nature of the artisans is adding to the worries of the shop owners in Sarafa. Offering increased remunerations, perks, facilities and safety – they are doing all they can to bring back the artisans.In Madhya Pradesh, Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Gwalior, and Jabalpur are the main markets for gold ornaments in the state.