Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 18

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 930 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall count to 46,385, state health officials said.
The death toll mounted by 23 to 1,128, they said.
At 245, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 93 in Jabalpur, 92 in Bhopal, 36 in Khargone, 29 in Datia, and 20 each in Gwalior and Guna.
A total of 987 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total recovery count in the state to 35,025, officials said.
The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, climbed to 10,049 of which 344 people have died so far.
Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 18:
1 Shiv Shubham Apartment Infront Of Ti Mall 1
2 Meera House Pg Girls Hostel 1
3 Gram Kuwali Manpur 1
4 Ward 13 Betma 6
5 Chhota Betma 1
6 Mitra Bandhu Nagar 1
7 Ward 1 Depalpur 1
8 Madhav Shara Gate 2 Mangliya 3
(Highlighted areas are newly identified)
9 Imli Bazar Rau 1
10 Rishi Nagar Ext 1
11 Near Apple Hospital 2
12 Gurjar Kheda Mhow 3
13 Iim Campus Rau 1
14 Shubham Palace 10
15 Avantika Nagar 1
16 Bahubali Nagar 1
17 Ayodhya Puri Colony Kodariya Mhow 1
18 Dhamnay 1
19 Manish Bagh Colony 1
20 Karas Dev Nagar 3
21 Gram Khatediya Bajjat 2
22 Akaya Khudel 1
23 Pandey Gali Dhar Naka Mhow 1
24 Bhagora Mhow 1
25 Bijalpur 2
26 Suvidhi Nagar 1
27 Haat Maidan Rameshwar Mangliya 2
28 Precanco Colony 2
29 Rajendra Nagar 5
30 Kankadpura Mhow 1
31 Jai Jagat Colony 5
32 Kaji Palisia 1
33 Scheme 114 Lasudia 3
34 Shivdham Colony Limbodi 2
35 Scheme 54 1
36 Saket Nagar 1
37 Mahadev Totla Nagar 1
38 Military Hospital Mhow 1
39 Shubham Nagar 1
40 Niranjanpur 1
41 Vishwas Nagar Banjari Mhow 1
42 Triveni Colony Ext 3
43 Samajwadi Indira Nagar 2
44 Vaishali Nagar 2
45 Mali Mohalla 1
46 Trishla Apartment 1
47 Bhavani Nagar 2
48 Shiv City 1
49 Usha Nagar 1
50 New Palasia 1
51 Parsavnath Nagar Rto Road 2
52 Panchshil Nagar 1
53 Govind Nagar Kharcha Banganga 1
54 Old Palasia 3
55 Indrapuri Colony, Kishanganj Mhow 1
56 Bakhtawar Ram Nagar 1
57 Bajrang Nagar 2
58 Nandlalpura 2
59 Lokmanya Nagar 4
60 Sukhliya 10
61 Samajwadi Nagar 2
62 Khatiwala Tank 5
63 Pardesipura 1
64 Saifee Nagar 6
65 Navlakha 1
66 Scheme 71 2
67 Jawahar Marg 2
68 Vijay Nagar 2
69 Juna Risala 1
70 Parsi Mohalla-Chhawni 1
71 Madina Nagar 1
72 Siddhipuram Colony 1
73 Sudama Nagar 4
74 Juni Indore 1
75 Nandan Nagar,Chandan Nagar 2
Total 152
(The list has the data of August 17 and the list was issued on August 18.)
(With inputs from PTI)
