Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on August 18

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 930 new COVID-19 cases, raising the overall count to 46,385, state health officials said.

The death toll mounted by 23 to 1,128, they said.

At 245, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 93 in Jabalpur, 92 in Bhopal, 36 in Khargone, 29 in Datia, and 20 each in Gwalior and Guna.

A total of 987 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total recovery count in the state to 35,025, officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, climbed to 10,049 of which 344 people have died so far.

Here is a list of reported cases as issued by health department on August 18:

1 Shiv Shubham Apartment Infront Of Ti Mall 1

2 Meera House Pg Girls Hostel 1

3 Gram Kuwali Manpur 1

4 Ward 13 Betma 6

5 Chhota Betma 1

6 Mitra Bandhu Nagar 1

7 Ward 1 Depalpur 1

8 Madhav Shara Gate 2 Mangliya 3

(Highlighted areas are newly identified)