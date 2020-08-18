Indore: 'ICSI supports initiatives aimed at nation-building'

Rajesh Verma, Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has said that as an extended arm of the Ministry, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has ardently supported all the initiatives of the Ministry aimed at nation building. He further added that ‘ICSI has been very constructive in its suggestions to the Ministry and is making commendable progress in rendering service to the nation.



Senior IAS officer Rajesh Verma, Secretary Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) was addressing a webinar organised on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of India. ICSI organised a special Webinar on 15th August to honour the Company Secretary Professionals and Officials from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for their relentless efforts throughout the Covid-19 lockdown.

Though the celebration was modest this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, the occasion was graced by the august presence Verma who was the chief guest and Manoj Pandey, Joint Secretary MCA as special guest on the occasion.



Acknowledging the services rendered by both ICSI and its Member Company Secretaries during the pandemic, senior IAS officer Verma said ‘Company Secretaries are playing an immensely important role that hasincreased many folds, during these trying times, in building the nation. The Company Secretaries working round the clock at CRC, with the MCA officials, have been the real torch bearers, leading from the front’.



Senior IRS officer Pandey emphasized on the efforts made by ICSI in ensuring the availability of its members, so that CRC Manesar continued to function during the lockdown and incorporated more number of companies in June and July this year than last year. He urged the Company Secretaries and the MCA Officials to take a pledge to continue with their contribution and exemplary show of commitment, work ethics and professionalism in building a self-reliant India.



In his admiration for his fellow professionals, CS Ashish Garg, National President of ICSI, placed these Company Secretary Professionals and the MCA Officials in the same category as the frontline workers of the country and addressed them as ‘Corona Warriors’. He mentioned that around 35000 companies were incorporated under the Companies Act 2013, during the four months of the lockdown, with the unceasing support of these Corona Warriors and hence a Certificate of Appreciation was given to each one of them in the presence of Verma and Pandey.

