Coronavirus in Indore: 58 discharged from three hospitals, Mahant complex remains hotspot

As many as 58 patients were discharged from three hospitals of the city on Wednesday. Highest number of patients was discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital while five each were discharged from MRTB Hospital and Choithram Hospital.

Patients discharged were between the age of 13 years and 80 years. Many patients were discharged on the basis of the new release policy in which patients can be asked to go home on having no symptoms for more than 7 days and not having fever for three days.

Such patients should have to be in home isolation for 14 days.

The discharged patients also include those who were admitted to hospital four days ago but they have completed almost 7 days time in getting samples and being asymptomatic due to which they were discharged from the hospital.

No relief for Mahant Complex residents

Number of positive patients has been increasing with each passing day in Mahant Complex, Malharganj. It has become a new hotspot in which over 40 people have been tested positive so far. First patient was tested positive in the complex about 9 day ago and now the cases are increasing continuously.

According to sources, about 50 families live in the complex and they were continuously buying vegetables from a vendor and had also conducted a get together in the building.

Rate of positive patients fluctuating

The rate of positive patients which dropped to 4 per cent, a few days ago has again increased over 8 per cent on Wednesday. The percentage of positive patients on Tuesday was 8.22 per cent but it was 7.98 per cent on Monday. Similarly, was 6.26 per cent on Sunday and 4.22 per cent on Saturday.