Coronavirus in Indore: 50% positive patients are asymptomatic, says CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia

Claiming the improvement in conditions of Indore, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia on Saturday said 50 per cent of all positive patients in Indore are asymptomatic.

“50 percent patients are asymptomatic which means that they don’t even need to get admitted to hospital and only needs immunity boosters. Many of the patients are such who didn’t even feel any change due to COVID-19,” he said adding “We are treating such patients in COVID Care Centres where they remain in observation of doctors and get diet for boosting their immunity.”

He also added that the rate of positive patients has also been decreased as it was up to 25 per cent initially which has dropped to 6 per cent.

“Soon, conditions will turn normal in Indore. We will also intensify screening to keep check on situation,” he added.

Informing about no immunization work done for a month, he said, “Gap in immunization programme will not affect children’s health as immunization is done in the gap of 2-3 months. We still have time and we will start it with proper planning as it will affect the works done to control corona.”

However, CMHO has directed the hospitals to do initial immunization in hospitals where delivery had taken place.