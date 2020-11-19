Coronavirus in Indore: 255 test positive, 3 deaths in 24 hrs

Indore: As many as 255 patients were tested positive out of 3,792 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.72 percent and total number of patients reached to 36310. Three deaths were also reported due to which total number of deaths reached 722 so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 4,53,711. As many as 3496 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department has taken only 1316 more samples for testing as officials trust more on rapid antigen tests. As many as 2163 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 33425 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 89 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.