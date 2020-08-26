Coronavirus in Indore: 1,000 cases in 5 days, 171 in a day

Indore: Corona cases in Indore crossed 12,000-mark after 171 more were found infected with the virus on Wednesday. During the day, 1,739 samples were put to test and 1,517 returned negative.

For the last few days, city has been reporting a high percentage of infection. As a result, 1,000 new cases have been detected in last five days, taking the city’s corona tally to 12,031.

Four deaths were also reported taking toll to 375. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 2,02,232 samples had been tested till Wednesday night and 12,031 of them were positive. As many as 1,517 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken 1,913 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. As many as 3,166 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 8,490 patients have been discharged so far.