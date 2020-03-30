Corona Warriors of Madhya Pradesh

Anganwadi workers distribute self-made masks

Alot: The anganwadi workers are making masks under the guidance of women and child development department supervisor Barkha Joshi. She informed that these masks are being provided to people for free. She also said that these masks are made of cloth and are fully sanitised. Her neighbours and anganwadi workers Kiran Jatia and Jyoti Soni are helping her. They have distributed over 1,800 masks to people in various areas. Joshi is also planning to deliver masks in nearby villages.

200 families receive flour bags

Mandsaur: Wheat flour was distributed amongst 200 families of Saraswati Nagar, Kusth Basti by Agrawal Samaj on Monday. The atta bags, of five kilograms each, were distributed with help from social worker Anil Gupta, in the memory of his deceased son Sachin Gupta. Agrawal Samaj was backed by Manavta Mission Trust and Desi Panchayat. Municipal vice-president Sunil Jain Mahabali said that the initiative taken by the Gupta family is an worth emulating for one and all. People must help each other in these times, he added. Community president Narendra Agrawal said that it is the duty of the abled to uplift the underprivileged.

Several groups join hands to fight corona

Thandla: Several groups and organisations in Thandla are doing their bit to help the society function amid lockdown. Youngsters of different communities have come forward to prepare food packets and distribute them. While some took the responsibility of dropping people to their hometowns, in case they were stuck somewhere. The Care for You group has been serving people across the town since the day of Janta Curfew, ie March 22. Journalists have been arranging for tea, water and snacks for police, municipal staff and hospital staff. They are also working day and night to provide updates on coronavirus. Blood Donation Team is providing milk, biscuits and snacks to patients admitted into hospitals and truck drivers coming from outside Thandla. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is providing food packets to the daily wagers and their families. Another group is feeding stray animals. Grocery store owners and vegetable vendors are also providing items and products door to door.