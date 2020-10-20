Corona Update: 260 positive, two deaths in Indore

Indore: On Tuesday, 260 out of 2,467 samples returned positive taking rate of positive cases to 10.54% and corona tally to 32,290.

Two deaths were also reported taking toll to 664. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 3,56,319 samples had been tested till Tuesday evening. Department took only 1,280 more samples for testing as officials put their faith in rapid antigen test.

As many as 3,492 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 28,134 patients have been discharged so far.

Another 178 patients were added to discharged patients’ list on Tuesday as reconciliation.