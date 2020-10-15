Tanishq Row: Activists of Hindu Jagran Manch demonstrate opposite showrooms of Tanishq in Indore

Indore: Following the Tanishq's controversial advertisement, alleged of hurting the sentiments of Hindu by showing the mindset of Love-Jihad, activists of Hindu Jagran Manch staged a demonstration opposite three showrooms of Tanishq in Indore.

Through the stage, the demonstrators gave saffron dupatta and applied tilak to the staffers and expressed their sentiments. They said that the Hindu society was deeply hurt by this advertisement with the mindset of love jihad intentionally spread by your employee Mansoor Ali. "If such a conspiracy is hatched against the values and culture of Hindu society by Tanishque or any other company, then it will be given a befitting reply and the entire responsibility of which will remain with the company." The activists requested company staffers to make seniors aware of the outrage of Hindu society and an apology letter should be put up outside and inside all their showrooms for six months in which Tanishq should apologize to the entire Hindu society and assure that such incidents will not be repeated. The activists also requested police to lodge FIR against his jihadist mentor Mansoor Khan for defaming Tanishq.

In the demonstration, Hindu Jagran Manch present wer Nitin Dharkar, Dheeraj Yadav, Pradeep Nandanwar, Jitendra Sharma, Kannu Mishra