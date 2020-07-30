Corona patients in Bhopal increasing by two times more than in Indore

Bhopal: At the onset of unlocking, the number of corona cases in Indore was very high, and the situation in Bhopal showed signs of improvement.

Nevertheless, the situation in the state capital has worsened because of administration’s failure to tackle the virus and because of people’s utter disregard for social-distancing norms.

The number of patients in Bhopal is two times higher than that of what has been in Indore. Nearly 1, 061 patients were found in Indore, despite the unlocking. On the other hand, 1, 904 positive cases were detected in Bhopal.

The number of tests in Bhopal is less than that of that has been done in Indore. If the number of tests increases, the cases will go up further in the state capital.