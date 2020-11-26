Corona Impact: DAVV staves off infra projects for now

Going by his advice, the EC not only brushed aside the recommendation by building committee but also stated that construction activities, if any underway, should be stopped till coronavirus cases do not shot down.

The EC meeting, which was held after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half-year, discussed around 30 issues on the agenda.

It gave approval to most of the issues.

Table agenda on rector issue set aside

Vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain put forth a table agenda for appointment of Prof Ashok Sharma as rector (Pro-Vice Chancellor) but some members objected it. The members stated that they had no objection on the name of Sharma for the post but the appointment on rector post should not be done through table agenda. Later it was decided that the matter will be brought up for approval in the next meeting as part of main agenda.

Major decisions taken by EC

--- Malvi-Nimari Peeth will be set up on UTD campus. The peeth would be named after Sant Singaji.

---- Workload on regular faculty to be fixed and honorarium to won’t be granted more than a fixed amount.

--- The maximum honorarium for visiting faculty has been raised to 35000 per month.

---- Rs 300 will be recovered from students retrospectively from July as library fee. They will be provided with RFID cards for entry into the library

--- Promotion of teachers of School of Computer Science and School of Education were approved