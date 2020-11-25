Self-finance teachers’ issue: Legal notice to DAVV over promotion matter

Indore: On the eve of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council meeting, former EC member Dr KK Tiwari on Wednesday sent a legal notice to the university administration “informing” it that the issue of self-finance teachers promoting is sub judice so it should not proceed on the matter.

In the notice, Tiwari’s advocate Vivek Phakde said the DAVV executive council meeting in 2018 had decided to get advice on promotion of self-finance teachers under career advancement scheme.

“Till date, no advice has come from the government still the university has put the issue on the agenda for EC meeting schedule on November 26. The university should remove the subject from the agenda,” the advocate said.