Self-finance teachers’ issue: Legal notice to DAVV over promotion matter

Indore: On the eve of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council meeting, former EC member Dr KK Tiwari on Wednesday sent a legal notice to the university administration “informing” it that the issue of self-finance teachers promoting is sub judice so it should not proceed on the matter.
In the notice, Tiwari’s advocate Vivek Phakde said the DAVV executive council meeting in 2018 had decided to get advice on promotion of self-finance teachers under career advancement scheme.
“Till date, no advice has come from the government still the university has put the issue on the agenda for EC meeting schedule on November 26. The university should remove the subject from the agenda,” the advocate said.
A senior university officer confronted the notice saying that the court had not granted any stay on the promotion issue so the university can proceed over the matter of promotion. “Secondly, the government did not give any advice thus leaving it up to the university to decide over the matter,” he added.
Tiwari said the university is taking the matter very simplistically. “Firstly, the question of stay does not arise in pre-event case. Once the decision of granting promotion is taken, then the decision on stay by the Court will come. Second, the government did not give advice till date but the university should not forget that two representatives of government in 2018 EC meeting had filed note of dissent into the matter,” he added.
The issue seems unlikely to be resolved on Thursday as all members in the EC are new and they may seek time for study the matter first.
