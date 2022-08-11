Congress women win both president, vice president polls in Sanawad Municipal Council

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Women Congress leaders won the elections for president and vice-president of Sanawad Municipal Council conducted on Wednesday. Congress candidates Sunita Birla and Naina Choudhary have been elected for the post of president and vice-president respectively. BJP candidates Ganga Bharati Sharma and Gajendra Upadhaya had to face defeat.

The process was conducted with tight security under the guidance of Bhikangaon SDM Surali Jain, assistant electoral officer Shivram, and CMO Vikas Davar.

Newly appointed president Sunita said in her address, that she will complete all the development works of the area along with the maintenance of drainage system, electricity department, transportation, educational and others. Regarding this, an action plan would be prepared soon. Similarly, vice-president Naina also gave importance to the upliftment of the city and its citizens.

Notably, Sanawad city has 18 wards and more than half of the blocks have women councillors. Hence, the city has a government of women. On completion of the process, the winning candidates reached Congress office and took blessings from senior party leader and former MP Tarachand Patel.

On the other hand, state Congress general secretary Narendra Patel congratulated all the councillors with sweets. During this, district secretary Ravi Yadav, district member Jitendra Singh Solanki, senior leader Ramu Seth Saubhag Patel and other Congress workers were also present.

