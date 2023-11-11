Congress Never Expected Scindia’s Betrayal: Diggy

Digvijaya Singh |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has taken a potshot at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that he didn't expect that such a king of the Scindia family would betray Congress like this.

Singh remarked while addressing a programme in Bamori assembly constituency in Guna district on Friday in view of the state assembly polls scheduled to be held next week.

"I did not expect that such a king of the Scindia family would betray Congress like this. What did the Congress not offer him? First, they made Bade Maharaja (Madahvrao Scindia) MP from here then former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi made him a minister, and gave him respect. Jyotiraditya Scindia came to Congress and the Congress made him MP and then minister twice. What is the reason that he left," the former CM said.

Meanwhile, Singh further targeted the Panchayat and Rural Development Minister in the state BJP government Mahendra Singh Sisodia saying he was sold out to the BJP.

"Former CM Kamal Nath made him (Mahendra Singh Sisodia) a minister on the recommendation of Jyotiraditya Scindia, but he was sold out to the BJP," he added.

Minister Sisodia is in the fray from the Bamori assembly seat while the Congress party has fielded Rishi Agarwal from the seat.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister.

