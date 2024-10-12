CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate, Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Works Worth ₹ 83.2 Crore

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Maheshwar in Khargone district to inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Pujan for development works worth Rs 83.2 crore.

The visit coincides with Vijayadashami (commonly known as Dussehra), where he would also participate in Shastra Pujan ceremony and address a public gathering.

During his stay, Yadav will celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and also worship a cow at the Shrimad Bhagwat Maa Reva Gaushala.

The CM will perform Bhoomi Pujan for 35 construction projects across various departments, amounting to Rs 21.65 crore and inaugurate eight projects valued at Rs 61.64 crore.

The projects include Kasrawad-Pipalgaon-Bedia road (23.40 km) at a cost of Rs 52.26 crore, ITI building in Mandleshwar at Rs 2.89 crore and a bridge from Kakarda to Dhargaon road constructed at Rs 2.69 crore.

Additionally, Yadav will perform Bhoomi Pujan for new primary health centres in Kanapur, Mohana and Lalkheda, each costing Rs 1.35 crore and sub health centres in several other villages at Rs 55 lakh each. The district administration under the guidance of collector Karmaveer Sharma has been reviewing all necessary arrangements ahead of the CM's visit.