 CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate, Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Works Worth ₹ 83.2 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate, Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Works Worth ₹ 83.2 Crore

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate, Perform Bhoomi Poojan Of Works Worth ₹ 83.2 Crore

The visit coincides with Vijayadashami (commonly known as Dussehra), where he would also participate in Shastra Pujan ceremony and address a public gathering.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 07:57 AM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Maheshwar in Khargone district to inaugurate and perform Bhoomi Pujan for development works worth Rs 83.2 crore.

The visit coincides with Vijayadashami (commonly known as Dussehra), where he would also participate in Shastra Pujan ceremony and address a public gathering.

During his stay, Yadav will celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar and also worship a cow at the Shrimad Bhagwat Maa Reva Gaushala.

The CM will perform Bhoomi Pujan for 35 construction projects across various departments, amounting to Rs 21.65 crore and inaugurate eight projects valued at Rs 61.64 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits
With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University
With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Impact In Haryana: 62% Yadavs Vote For BJP
article-image

The projects include Kasrawad-Pipalgaon-Bedia road (23.40 km) at a cost of Rs 52.26 crore, ITI building in Mandleshwar at Rs 2.89 crore and a bridge from Kakarda to Dhargaon road constructed at Rs 2.69 crore.

Additionally, Yadav will perform Bhoomi Pujan for new primary health centres in Kanapur, Mohana and Lalkheda, each costing Rs 1.35 crore and sub health centres in several other villages at Rs 55 lakh each. The district administration under the guidance of collector Karmaveer Sharma has been reviewing all necessary arrangements ahead of the CM's visit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Quick Getaway: Into Adventure, Ayurveda & Bliss @Janapav Kuti

Quick Getaway: Into Adventure, Ayurveda & Bliss @Janapav Kuti

Crackdown Against Adulteration In Indore: FSOs Seize 850 Kg Of Spurious Ghee; Samples Fail Quality...

Crackdown Against Adulteration In Indore: FSOs Seize 850 Kg Of Spurious Ghee; Samples Fail Quality...

Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of...

Tragedy! Rats Damage Prosecution Evidence In Madhya Pradesh; HC Asks DGP To Ensure Upkeep Of...

Sampada 2.0: Registry Done At 4.45 Pm, Party Receives It At 4.45 Pm; 3 Registries Through Video KYC!

Sampada 2.0: Registry Done At 4.45 Pm, Party Receives It At 4.45 Pm; 3 Registries Through Video KYC!

Indore: Man Chooses To Return By Train Instead Of Car; Escapes Accident Claiming 2 Lives, Three...

Indore: Man Chooses To Return By Train Instead Of Car; Escapes Accident Claiming 2 Lives, Three...