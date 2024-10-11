Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Impact In Haryana: 62% Yadavs Vote For BJP | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s electioneering in the first assembly election after the parliamentary polls has come to light. In Haryana, 62% of Yadavs voted for the BJP, and it came to light in a CSDS survey. After the Brahmins and the Khatris, the Yadavs benefited the BJP in Haryana.

The Congress got 25% of votes and other 11%. On the other hand, the BSP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) got only 2%. There are many Yadav voters in the state. Yadav was sent to Haryana twice for electioneering. The Yadav voters in Haryana also came to know that a member of their community was made chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, which they were appreciative of.

After the election results, when the survey was out, it was clear that the BJP got the benefit of electioneering by the Chief Minister. Earlier, Yadav campaigned for the party candidates in the Yadav-dominated areas in UP and Bihar during the Lok Sabha election.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha election will be held next year. Yadav may be asked to roll up his sleeves for it. The BJP does not generally get the traditional Yadav votes in Bihar. After Haryana, CM’s activeness may benefit the ruling party in Bihar.