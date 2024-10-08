 "BJP Is Going To Form Govt In Haryana For 3rd Time," Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal"BJP Is Going To Form Govt In Haryana For 3rd Time," Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

"BJP Is Going To Form Govt In Haryana For 3rd Time," Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

CM Yadav also extended greetings to all the BJP leaders, officials and office-bearers of Haryana for the trends towards the victory.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading with above majority seats in the latest Haryana poll results on Tuesday and said that the saffron party would form a government for the third consecutive time.

CM Yadav also extended greetings to all the BJP leaders, officials and office-bearers of Haryana for the trends towards the victory.

Read Also
MP: Only 36 Tourists Visit Kuno National Park On First Day; CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Teachers
article-image

"We had hoped because of the work done by the BJP government in the last 10 years and the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's working style, the BJP is going to form a government for the third time in Haryana. I congratulate all the BJP leaders, office-bearers, Chief Minister Nayab Saini and all the public representatives of Haryana who are heading towards victory," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further took a jibe at the Congress party and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying that the election was not of the grand old party but about the LoP's failure.

FPJ Shorts
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called Out For 'Irritating' Accent
KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result To NOT Be Out Today, Check Official Notice Inside
KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result To NOT Be Out Today, Check Official Notice Inside
Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test
Video: Aamer Jamal Takes One-Handed Blinder To Send Ollie Pope Packing On Day 2 Of PAK vs ENG 1st Test

"I myself had visited Haryana and I had said earlier that actually this election was not of the Congress but Rahul Gandhi's failure. The public knows very well the way Rahul Gandhi carries out his working style. The BJP has taken forward the agenda of development. One should not speak lightly about anyone and move forward with one's work, former CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had followed this line and CM Saini also followed the same line. Under the leadership of Modi, we all have followed this. We all talk about development. The public also likes the talks about development and that is why today the BJP's lotus is going to bloom again in Haryana," he added.

Read Also
MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Backs Deputy CM Jagdish Deora After Congress Posts His Pics With Accused Of...
article-image

As per the latest ECI trends of 1.50 PM, BJP is leading on 48 seats while the Congress led on 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen to be leading with one seat each while Independents and smaller parties were leading in three seats.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led from the Ladwa constituency. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 71,753 votes over his nearest rival from BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"BJP Is Going To Form Govt In Haryana For 3rd Time," Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags...

MP Horror: Speeding Pick-Up Vehicle Hits Elderly Couple Enjoying Chai At National Highway; Drags...

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By...

Madhya Pradesh October 8 Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From State; Cooler Weather Expected By...

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Hundreds Of Farmers Protest In Morena Over Fertiliser Shortage (WATCH)

VIDEO: Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads...

VIDEO: Chhatarpur Rape Accused Shoots Himself Dead A Day After Killing Victim's Grandpa, Pleads...