"BJP Is Going To Form Govt In Haryana For 3rd Time," Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading with above majority seats in the latest Haryana poll results on Tuesday and said that the saffron party would form a government for the third consecutive time.

CM Yadav also extended greetings to all the BJP leaders, officials and office-bearers of Haryana for the trends towards the victory.

"We had hoped because of the work done by the BJP government in the last 10 years and the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's working style, the BJP is going to form a government for the third time in Haryana. I congratulate all the BJP leaders, office-bearers, Chief Minister Nayab Saini and all the public representatives of Haryana who are heading towards victory," CM Yadav told ANI.

He further took a jibe at the Congress party and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying that the election was not of the grand old party but about the LoP's failure.

"I myself had visited Haryana and I had said earlier that actually this election was not of the Congress but Rahul Gandhi's failure. The public knows very well the way Rahul Gandhi carries out his working style. The BJP has taken forward the agenda of development. One should not speak lightly about anyone and move forward with one's work, former CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar had followed this line and CM Saini also followed the same line. Under the leadership of Modi, we all have followed this. We all talk about development. The public also likes the talks about development and that is why today the BJP's lotus is going to bloom again in Haryana," he added.

As per the latest ECI trends of 1.50 PM, BJP is leading on 48 seats while the Congress led on 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen to be leading with one seat each while Independents and smaller parties were leading in three seats.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led from the Ladwa constituency. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat with 71,753 votes over his nearest rival from BJP.