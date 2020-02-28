CM Kamal Nath curious to know why nitrogen is filled in cake box during visit of confectionery unit

Indore: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday, who started his Indore visit from Asha Confectionery on Sanver road, inspected the factory like a food safety officer.

During the inspection, he not only toured all units in the factory, but also asked questions out of curiosity. He also gave some tips to the managing director Deepak Daryani. On the arrival of the Chief Minister at the factory campus, everyone was ready with a welcome ceremony. However, the CM expressed his desire to inspect the factory first. He visited the production units one by one for 25 minutes.

First he saw chocolate being made, then reached the cake packing unit and asked Dariyani why the cake packets were bloated. The director replied that they are bloated as nitrogen is filled in them. The CM sought to known why nitrogen was being put in cake boxes. Dariyani replied that the gas act as a preservative and keeps cakes eatable for six months.

To this, the CM sought to know how much gas is filled in each box. Dariyani said that he does not know about the quantity of gas filled in each box. What I do know is that the machine produces 520 boxes in one go and fills 27 CBM gas is put into them.

Nath shot another question what’s the full form of CBM. “Cubic meter,” pat came reply from Dariyani.

The CM advised him to keep an account of gas filled in each box as that will further lead to progress in business.