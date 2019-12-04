Clouds envelop the sky, day temp fluctuating in Indore

Indore: With cloudy weather for last two days, day temperature is fluctauting continously from below normal to above normal.

However, the same phenomenon has kept the night temperature high which was hovering five degrees Celsius above the normal.

If regional meteorological department officials are to be believed, the conditions would remain same for next two days and the day temperature would decrease only when winds blow from northern part of the city.

“One of the low pressure areas in Arabian Sea has been shifting towards Somalia while another is turning into depression due to which the sky may get clear in couple of days after which the temperature may decrease. There are chances of fog in the coming days when the sky clears,” met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius above the normal.