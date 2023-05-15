Cleanliness Survey 2023: Civic CMO appeals to make city number one in Pithampur

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Regarding Cleanliness Survey, 2023 by Pithampur Municipality, Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena is inspecting the wards daily along with the Health Department team. In order to speed up the cleanliness campaign, by making direct communication, cooperation and coordination with the cleaning friends in every ward and with common citizens, she appealed to make Pithampur number 1 in the cleanliness survey. Municipal Officer Dr Saxena of the Health Department since morning inspected the wards with his team along with cleaning friends. Necessary instructions have been given to work by forming teams of officers and employees. Along with this, works are being done for beautification of the wards every day. Sanitation inspector Rupesh Surya, ward Inspector Jitendra Bhairve, health officer BS Mahte, deputy engineer Sudhir Thakur and Nitin Verma inspected the Sanjivani Clinic located in Zone 6 Saugor and Zone 7 Indorama, as well as inspected the backline and gave necessary instructions to improve urban cleanliness.

Read Also Indore: High pressure power station to come up in Pithampur industrial area