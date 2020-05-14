Cleanest city Indore's image has been tarnished due to COVID-19, says Kailash Vijyavargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijyavargiya on Thursday stated that Indore’s cleanest city image has gone for a toss due to increasing number of coronavirus cases.
“Indore’s cleanest city image took a nosedive due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city. In fact, we have become infamous for being in the red zone of Covid-19,” Vijyavargiya told the reporters after attending a meeting chaired by district incharge minister Tulsi Silawat.
Administrative officers, political leaders and representatives from social organisations attended the meeting wherein they put forth their advice on whether the lockdown in Indore should be continued with the same restrictions or relaxation should be given.
The senior BJP leader stated that they would make Indore free from coronavirus at all cost. “District administration, civic officers, medical staff, public representatives and social organisations will work together to make Indore ‘corona-free’,” he added.
“It may take some time, but Indore will become free from coronavirus,” he went on to add.
Replying to a query regarding lockdown, Vijayvargiya said that Indoreans would have to suffer further as the city is in a red zone of Covid-19.
With 131 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Indore on Wednesday, the tally in the district went up to 2238.
"Death toll increased to 96 after one death was reported on May 13," Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical Health Officer said.
Till date, 96 people have died in Indore due to coronavirus.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)