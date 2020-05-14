Cleanest city Indore's image has been tarnished due to COVID-19, says Kailash Vijyavargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijyavargiya on Thursday stated that Indore’s cleanest city image has gone for a toss due to increasing number of coronavirus cases.

“Indore’s cleanest city image took a nosedive due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the city. In fact, we have become infamous for being in the red zone of Covid-19,” Vijyavargiya told the reporters after attending a meeting chaired by district incharge minister Tulsi Silawat.

Administrative officers, political leaders and representatives from social organisations attended the meeting wherein they put forth their advice on whether the lockdown in Indore should be continued with the same restrictions or relaxation should be given.