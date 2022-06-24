Civic body polls: Badnawar warming up for tight contest

Poll Representative pic |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): As the process of withdrawal of nominations concluded on Wednesday, battle lines have been drawn between BJP and Congress.

Congress heavyweight and former president Abhishek Talla Modi is contesting against BJP candidate and former vice-president Rajendra Singh Panwar from ward no. 11. BJP has given the ticket to former councillor Dharmendra Sharma from ward no. 8.

Giving prominence to women, BJP has fielded as many as 11 women who have displayed the ability to win while Congress has given tickets to 8 women candidates. In addition to that, BJP has given tickets to four leaders who had crossed over from Congress along with Industrial Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.

On the basis of an internal survey, the Jain community has not got even a single ticket this time. While the community has expressed strong resentment over the denial of even a single ticket in the 15 wards of the civic body, those denied tickets are particularly unhappy and have started to look for other options. It is for sure that this election would witness a high number of rebel candidates from both Congress and BJP.

It is noteworthy that scrutiny of applications was done on June 20 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was June 22, adding that the model code of conduct has come into force. The first phase of voting will take place on July 6.