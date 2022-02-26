City students present their work at New York Fashion Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

About 12 fashion designing students of Indore presented their creations in 'New York Fashion Week-2022', one of the biggest fashion weeks in the world. For this, these students had prepared for 2 months.

'New York Fashion Week' is the fourth largest fashion week in the world, where famous fashion designers from all over the world come to present their designs. Among them, 12 students of Indore also presented their designs.

The students were led by their mentor Saurabh Kant Srivastava. Srivastava said that the students prepared jumpsuits for the fashion week using green velvet fabric.

“Looking at winter, students chose velvet fabric,” Srivastava said. He added that the jumpsuit was decorated with the traditional glasswork of Gujarat, which gave it a unique and unique look.

These students included: Deepti Mandan, Nimisha Navlakha, Anjali Gandhi, Nandini Soni, Sheetal Patel, Aditi Soni, Shubhi Singhai, Anjali Thakur, Parnika Bilaiya, Khushi Sahani, Muskan Rajput and Anit Tuteja

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:21 AM IST