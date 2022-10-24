City decked up Diwali celebrations: Laxmi pujan muhurt starts from 6.53 am

Pintu Namdev

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The city has been decked up for tomorrow’s Diwali celebrations. All the main government buildings – the Gandhi Hall, Rajwada, collectorate etc have been decorated with beautiful lights.

People thronged the markets for last minute Diwali shopping and most of the main markets were crowded. Purchasing crackers was high on the agenda of the people. At homes, people prepared rangolis and lighted lamps.

Diwali is celebrated on the last day of Krishna Paksha and marks as the triumph of hope and prosperity.

According to mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna killing Narkasura, and it is also the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. People also perform Laxmi Pujan praying for wealth, health, prosperity, and happiness. Wearing new clothes, lightning lamps, bursting crackers, eating sweets and exchanging gifts makes this festival all the more exciting.

Pandit Pavan Pathak said, “On this day people should prefer ganga snan. New clothes, currencies, sweets and other gifts should be adorned on Goddess Laxmi.”

Diwali Puja Ritual

A complete Diwali puja ritual comprises atma–shodhan or self-purification, sankalp or solemn vow to observe the fast and perform the puja dedicatedly, recitation of shaanti patha mantra in order to bring peace and prosperity in the family, chanting of the mangalpatha mantra, the kalash sthapana, Lord Ganesh puja, the navagraha puja (worshipping the nine planets), Goddess Lakshmi puja, puja of Goddess Maha Kali, Lord Kuber puja, and the conclusion of the Diwali day with a prayer.

- Pt. Pavan Pathak

Shubh Muhurt

The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 6:53 pm and end at 8:15 pm on October 24. People will welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity.

Pradosh Kaal – 5:44 PM to 8:17 PM

Vrishabha Kaal – 06:54 PM to 08:50 PM