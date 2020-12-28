Cipla to invest Rs 498 crore in Pithampur

Indore: Leading Pharmaceutical Company Cipla has offered to make an investment of Rs 498 crore in Pithampur under the ‘Aatma Nirbharbharata’ drive. The project will generate 800 direct jobs and engage several others indirectly. The company will manufacture respiratory apparatus here.

The State Head of Cipla Ashish Jutsi and Cipla's Corporate Affairs Manager Sandeep Joshi met Industrial Policy and investment Promotion Minister Prem Singh Dattigaon on Monday. They proposed to set-up a new unit in Smart Industrial Park in Pithampur. The Representatives of the company said the firm wants to set-up a second unit in the Smart Industrial Park, Pithampur, in view of the industry friendly atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh.

Delegates also informed that a unit of Cipla is already working in the Pithampur SEZ. Jutsi said Cipla, a multinational company, has showcased its products in more than 80 countries. The company currently operates in South Africa, the USA and other countries besides India. He said the company had exported around Rs 1,230 crore medicines last year. Jutsi and Joshi praised Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Roadmap-2023’ and its pro-industry environment.