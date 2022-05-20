Chirayu Jain of Allen Indore selected for Olympiad camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Allen Career Institute have taken a step towards proving their excellence in Olympiads at the international level. Brijesh Maheshwari, director, Allen, said the results of the students who had appeared for the Orientation-cum-Selection Camp of the Junior Science Olympiad were released by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai.

Kamal Sharma, academic head of Allen, Indore, said that Chirayu Jain, a student of Class IX of Allen Indore—the only student from Madhya Pradesh—had been selected for this camp. He has been a regular student of Allen Indore since Class VI. Kamal Sharma said 35 students had been selected for this camp at the all-India level, out of whom 20 are regular classroom students of Allen Career Institute. The team representing India in the International Junior Science Olympiad will be selected based on their performance at the camp.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:18 AM IST