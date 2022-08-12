Chhaya Joshi elected Khargone Municipality president

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chhaya Joshi was elected the president of Khargone Municipality on Thursday. She got 23 votes and defeated Lakshmi Vijaysinh More who got just four votes while six votes were declared invalid.

Following the election of the president, the proceedings for the election of the vice-president began from 1:15 pm with the submission of nomination papers. Three councillors submitted nomination papers for the post of vice-president. After vote counting, Bholu Karma got 19 votes, Waris Choubey 8 and Hira Singh Parmar got 4 votes. While 2 votes were declared invalid. Thereafter, presiding Officer JS Baghel handed over the certificates to the newly elected president Chhaya Joshi and vice-president Bholu Karma.

The elections to the post of president and vice-president to Khargone Municipality concluded here at Swami Vivekanand Hall near the old collectorate on Thursday. The election process followed the SOP laid down by the State Election Commission.

During the election process, SDM Milind Dhoke apprised the councillors and candidates about the timetable related to the election process for the municipality of 33 wards. Following which, nomination papers were received between 10.30 am to 11. 15 am. Withdrawal of nomination papers were held in a matter of 15 minutes. Voting took place from 11:45 to 12:45 and after which the counting of votes began.

Read Also Khargone: Lack of good roads prevents ambulance from reaching pregnant woman