Change name of Khajrana to Ganesh Nagar: Lalwani

Indore: Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said the name of Khajrana, where famous Lord Ganesha’s temple is located, should be changed to Ganesh Nagar.

“The Lord Ganesha temple of Indore is famous in the country and it represents the city. So, it will be appropriate to name Khajrana after Lord Ganesha. As per wish of people, Khajrana area should be named as Ganesh Nagar,” he told reporters on Sunday. Replying a query, he said demand of changing the names of some places is being made as original names of those places were changed.

“Khajrana is among them. It was originally known as Ganesh Nagar as identity of Khajrana is attributed to Lord Ganesh temple. That’s why people are demanding to change the locality’s name to Ganesh Nagar,” Lalwani said.

Of late, the demand to change names of places in Madhya Pradesh has been growing. Earlier, the demand to change name of Idgah Hills in Bhopal and Hoshangabad was raised. Few years back, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) had passed a resolution in its council meeting and sent the proposal to the state government to change name of Indore as “Indoor”.