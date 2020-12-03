With dip in temp, ​Lord Ganesh wrapped in woollens for warmth at Khajrana temple in Indore

Indore:

​With the temperature ​dipping​ to 11 degree Celsius, ​L​ord Ganesh, ​G​oddess Ridhi and ​G​oddess Sidhi were wrapped in blankets from Himachal Pradesh to protect them from cold. The night temperature recorded is about 1.5 degree Celsius below normal.

With people adding another layer of clothing to their attire, Khajrana Ganesh ​too ​is not far behind.

Priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple Ashok Bhatt said, “For all the god and goddesses in the temple premises, we have special woollen clothing and blankets to ensure that no one freezes in cold.”

​I​n all the temples of Khajrana Ganesh temple, the ​Lord is seen in woollen and warm clothes. A special woollen quilt has been prepared for Lord Ganesha at Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

From Dev Uthani Gyaras to Shivaratri in Magh peak month, Lord Ganesha is dressed in woollen and blanket at 11 o'clock every night and removed at 6 o'clock in the morning.

Quilt brought from Himachal Pradesh

Bhatt said that the god​s​ ​are dressed in woollen clothes after the nightly aarti. “The woollen quilt worn by Khajrana Ganesh is specially designed and is brought ​from Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

This quilt was decorated with gems and other ornaments ​by city based artists ​to make it attractive. “The quilt worn by God has been gifted by a devotee. Every year devotees offer warm clothes to the Lord,” Bhatt said.