Central team asks Indore administration to draw special plan for corona hotspots

The Central team visiting the city to assess the steps taken to combat coronavirus advised the administration to first identify the hot-spots of the virus in the city and then draw up a special plan for places where 10 or more positive patients have been found.

The team leader, Abhilakshaya Likhi, Additional Secretary Government of India also asked the officials to draw up a comprehensive plan to improve health infrastructure and assured of central assistance for the project.

Likhi, who was presiding over a meeting with local officials working to contain COVID-19 at the Residency on Thursday, said coordinated efforts were necessary to deal with corona pandemic, and the results should be visible soon. He admitted that the challenge was big, but the virus had to be eradicated completely and for that, all the prescribed guidelines and protocols have to be followed.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, IG Vivek Sharma, collector Manish Singh, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, Director Health, Govt of MP Sudam Khande and other senior officers were present in the meeting. Members of the Central Team, medical head Dr Jugal Kishore, director health Govt Of India Dr Anil Ranga, joint advisor to MDMA Naval Prakash, director food, Govtof India, Simarjit Kaur were also present in the meeting.

Team to compile report

Talking to media, Likhi said that we will prepare a report about the efforts being made here in combating the dreaded disease. He will send his report both to the State as well as central Government .