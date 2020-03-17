CBSE XII Board: Maths proves tough for most students

Indore: Most of the students who appeared for the Class XII mathematics paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, found it tough.

Maths was the last examination for students of science stream and second or third last for commerce students, depending on the optional subjects chosen by them.

The level of difficulty was somewhere between moderate and tough, but since the paper was lengthy, it proved more challenging for the students.

However, since students were expecting a difficult Mathematics paper, they were well-prepared to handle it. As per feedback, students are expecting average marks in the examination and now they are concentrating on the various upcoming entrance examinations.

As per reviews from teachers, students who have solved the NCERT book thoroughly would have done well as it was a concept based paper. Students struggled in section C as the questions demanded long answers especially question of differential equation.

Questions from Linear Programming and Probability were repeated from previous years. Questions from Maxima and Minima were repeated questions but they were tough and tricky. As shared by students, "All three sets were of similar difficulty level and overall it was a well-balanced paper.”

Student Feedback

“The paper was difficult. It was manageable but tough. I was unsure of completing the paper until the last minute. Somehow, I managed to answer the last question. I am hoping that I will get average marks and clear the paper.”

-Kunal Sisodiya

“For me, the paper was balanced as there were some easy questions and some tough ones. It was Mathematics, so I did not expect it to be easy anyway. I cannot expect perfect score, because due to time limitations, I might have done some silly mistakes. Still, it was better than I thought.”

-Ananya Sen

“The question paper pattern was predictable, especially for section C and D. Both these sections were toughest in the paper. Some questions in section D were tricky. On the plus side, many questions were similar to NCERT. So those questions were easy for me.”

-Akshay Shevgaonkar

“It was overall a standard paper with a few questions which were a little tough. We had solved similar papers in pre-board examinations. Studying from NCERT helped. I would have struggled to complete the paper if I had not gone through NCERT properly. I am glad I followed my teacher’s advice.”

-Arushi Sharma