CBSE Students,now you can download your admit cards

Indore: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards 2020 on its official website for students attempting class X and class XII board exams 2019-20. This is the most important document without which students will not get entry in CBSE examination centres.

The process of downloading CBSE admit card 2020 is simple. CBSE schools need to login using this link and user ID, password and security pin (or captcha challenge). After clicking on the login button, admit card can be downloaded. Only CBSE schools are authorised to download the admit cards. From this year, CBSE has extended the facility to registered students. Hence, students studying in CBSE schools can now download admit cards directly.

It is the responsibility of students and schools to check that there is no error (name, subjects, subject codes etc) in the admit cards. Following are some of important details to be checked in admit cards.