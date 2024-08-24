 Cattle Breeders To Receive Training At Anand Dairy, Gujarat: Collector Aditi Garg At ATMA Meeting In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCattle Breeders To Receive Training At Anand Dairy, Gujarat: Collector Aditi Garg At ATMA Meeting In Mandsaur

Cattle Breeders To Receive Training At Anand Dairy, Gujarat: Collector Aditi Garg At ATMA Meeting In Mandsaur

The agriculture department has been instructed to organise regular seminars for farmers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Aditi Garg chaired a significant meeting of the ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) at the collectorate auditorium in Mandsaur on Friday. The meeting focused on enhancing agricultural practices and animal husbandry in the region.

The collector emphasised the need to form a dedicated group of animal breeders and send them to Anand Dairy in Gujarat for specialised training. The aim is to equip breeders with advanced knowledge and skills in dairy farming and animal husbandry practices. The agriculture department has been instructed to organise regular seminars for farmers.

Read Also
MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP
article-image

These seminars will provide crucial information on fertilisers such as NPK, DAP and Nano Urea. To facilitate timely access to information, the agriculture department will issue daily bulletins for farmers. This initiative is designed to keep farmers updated on agricultural trends and practices. The meeting proposed the creation of educational videos by scientists, making it easier for farmers to access information related to crop management and innovative farming techniques.

Beyond traditional farming techniques, the importance of training farmers in modern practices such as production enhancement, export strategies, and marketing and bulk ordering was pondered. Industry and horticulture departments were encouraged to collaborate on food processing initiatives and provide loans to farmers for food processing.

FPJ Shorts
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
'Have None Of You Masturbated Before?': Shweta Tripathi Sharma Recalls Questioning Journalists Calling 'Masturbation Scene' In Mirzapur BOLD
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
‘Thought My Life Was Over’: Mouni Roy Reveals Putting On 30 Kilos Before Naagin
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cattle Breeders To Receive Training At Anand Dairy, Gujarat: Collector Aditi Garg At ATMA Meeting In...

Cattle Breeders To Receive Training At Anand Dairy, Gujarat: Collector Aditi Garg At ATMA Meeting In...

MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP

MP: Soybean Crop Crisis Hits Malhargarh Farmers, Prices Fall Below MSP

Enhance Security At Hospitals, Directs Collector Priyank Mishra In Dhar

Enhance Security At Hospitals, Directs Collector Priyank Mishra In Dhar

South African Cheetahs & Cubs To Be Released In Kuno After Year-Long Enclosure

South African Cheetahs & Cubs To Be Released In Kuno After Year-Long Enclosure

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know