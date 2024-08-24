Cattle Breeders To Receive Training At Anand Dairy, Gujarat: Collector Aditi Garg At ATMA Meeting In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Aditi Garg chaired a significant meeting of the ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) at the collectorate auditorium in Mandsaur on Friday. The meeting focused on enhancing agricultural practices and animal husbandry in the region.

The collector emphasised the need to form a dedicated group of animal breeders and send them to Anand Dairy in Gujarat for specialised training. The aim is to equip breeders with advanced knowledge and skills in dairy farming and animal husbandry practices. The agriculture department has been instructed to organise regular seminars for farmers.

These seminars will provide crucial information on fertilisers such as NPK, DAP and Nano Urea. To facilitate timely access to information, the agriculture department will issue daily bulletins for farmers. This initiative is designed to keep farmers updated on agricultural trends and practices. The meeting proposed the creation of educational videos by scientists, making it easier for farmers to access information related to crop management and innovative farming techniques.

Beyond traditional farming techniques, the importance of training farmers in modern practices such as production enhancement, export strategies, and marketing and bulk ordering was pondered. Industry and horticulture departments were encouraged to collaborate on food processing initiatives and provide loans to farmers for food processing.