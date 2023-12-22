CAT Results: 6 City Students Score Above 99 Percentile; Over 20 Can Get Top IIMs

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At least six students of the city got over 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) results which were announced on Thursday. Nearly 20 students of the city have scored high and are expecting to receive interview calls from the top 5 IIMs.

The website of CAT, which is a gateway to IIMs and around 125 non-IIM b-schools in the country, had crashed minutes after declaration of the results and students had to face great hardship in accessing their results.

As per information, Hussain Mahuwala of the city has secured 99.90 percentile, Aditya Rathi got 99.83 percentile, Debanshi Bansal 99.61 percentile, Aditya Bawaskar 99.32 percentile, Gautam Chhajed secured 99.27 percentile and Bhavya Thakur got 99.26 percentile.

The students who scored high and also had exceptional previous academic records will be called for an interview round within a fortnight.

While the students scoring more than 99 percentile are also likely to get more than one call from a top five IIM, some students who scored around 97 to 99 percentile may also get calls from different IIMs.

There are about 5,100 management seats in 20 IIMs across the country. This time, there were record registrations for CAT. About 3 lakh students had applied for the entrance exam. Of these, about 2.88 lakh students took the test, which is the highest number so far.

A subject expert said that despite the tough competition, students of Indore have been successful in scoring well. IIMs will send calls in the next few days to those who have scored well. The composite score comprising of CAT percentile, Class X, XII and graduation marks is taken into consideration. IIM will release the selection list after the interview.

Success in second attempt

After doing BBA from a private university in Indore, I gave CAT for the first time two years ago. I had scored 80 percentile at that time. After that, I started working with a private company and did not give the test last year. My father (Abbas Mahuwala) also had prepared for CAT so I got a lot of support from him and the rest of the faculty. Riding on their support, this time I was able to score well. I hope that on this score the path to IIM Ahmedabad will definitely open.

- Hussain Mahuwala, (99.90 percentile)

Previously, I missed opportunity by one mark

Eying IIM, I had given the aptitude test for admission in five-year integrated programme when I was in Class XII, but I missed the opportunity to get into IIM by one mark.

On the basis of the score I had received in the aptitude test, I got admission to BBA course in Nirma University, Ahmedabad. Along with doing BBA, I prepared for CAT day and night. Made a timetable and studied for CAT and finally succeeded in cracking CAT. Glad that the dream of studying in IIM can now be fulfilled.

- Aditya Rathi, (99.83 percentile)

Entry into PGP will be through IPM

After Class XII, I got a chance to take admission to IPM course in IIM Indore. Despite being in IIM, my target was to crack CAT. Along with pursing IPM, I prepared for CAT by doing internship at Tata Strive during summer vacation. Now, I am confident of getting admission in IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bangalore or Calcutta. Currently my IPM third year exams are going on.

- Debanshi Bansal, (99.61 percentile)