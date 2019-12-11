CAB against Indian ethos and Constitution, says Ex-MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and said it is against the Constitution as well against the Indian culture and ethos.

“Our culture follows ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ principle. While preparing Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Ambedkar didn’t think of different religions and castes. CAB is against the Constitution and culture,” he said adding, “Not only Congress but other parties are protesting against the same as protest has erupted in north-east.”

Scindia also lashed out at union government for step-motherly treatment with non-BJP ruled states. “Not only Madhya Pradesh but Maharashtra and other states are also not receiving funds from the Centre. State government had given an estimate of Rs 6,500 crore for farmers affected by excessive rains but Centre released only Rs 1,000 crore. We’ll protest against it in New Delhi on December 14,” he said.

Commenting on completion of one year of Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, he said state government couldn’t devote full one year for development due to model code of conduct and Jhabua elections. But it is working to fulfill the promises it made.

During his visit to city, Congress workers pushed each other to take selfie with Scindia. He visited house of party leaders Pramod Tandon, Shobha Oza and attended a wedding function.

Interaction with industrialists: Scindia met industrialists and professionals in the city to know about their expectations from the government. He took lunch with industrialists including president of Association of Industries Pramod Dafaria, OP Dhoot, Dinesh Choudhary, Deepak Dariyani and others. During the meeting, Dafaria pointed out that electricity cost is high in the state.

Scindia clears stand: After Scindia’s statement over Citizenship Amendment Bill, the message was circulated on social media that he supported Centre’s Bill by saying that it is as per Indian culture. His statement caused stress among Congressmen who wondered why did he back Centre’s move. However, Scindia clarified his stand in the evening through a tweet and said Bill is against Constitution and culture.