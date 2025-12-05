 Indore News: 59-Year-Old Accident Victim Dies Of 'Heart Attack'
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 59-year-old man, who had sustained injuries after his car overturned, died of a suspected heart attack on Thursday.

The accident occurred on November 30 when he was driving to Indore to attend a wedding, when a biker suddenly took a turn in front of his car on Khandwa Road, causing him to lose control and overturn. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent treatment and had reportedly recovered from his injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Madanlal Prajapat, a resident of Sanawad in Khargone district.

His family members told police that he experienced chest pain on Thursday and later died of a heart attack. However, police conducted a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markram said Madanlal’s car overturned near VITS School after a biker suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle and took a turn. His family told the police they did not wish for a post-mortem since he had recovered from the accident and died of a heart attack. Madanlal was travelling from Khargone to Indore to attend a wedding of an acquaintance when the accident occurred, TI Markram added.

