BUYING ONLINE? Beware of fraudsters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While people are hooked on to online shopping, rampant cases of fraud are the in-thing. The consumer court on Monday passed on six judgments against an e-commerce website for delivering fake and dismantled products to customers.

Judge Balraj Kumar Paloda, chairman of district consumer dispute redressal commission, said, “There is an upsurge in the number of cases against giant e-commerce companies who woes consumer’s interest to a certain product by falsely displaying its qualities. People need to be aware and well-prepared while buying online. These scams can cost a few thousands to lakhs of rupees depending on the purchase.”

The popular story of getting a soap bar instead of a phone is known to many, however, these scams are still at their peak. Paloda said even after having a refund policy, innocent consumers are conned.

The district consumer court on Monday fined an e-com company for Rs 75,000 for providing false and hampered devices. Four complaints of the six were related to purchase of electronic devices like smartphones and television while in two other cases, the customers had opted for furniture.

In their defence, the e-com company claimed to provide the displayed products. Moreover, they blamed consumers for suing the company for personal gains. However, the proceedings proved that the company never provided the products promised to the customers rather gave them fake and non-functioning devices.

Reason for increasing cases.

Paloda believes that the number of fraud cases are on the rise as naive customers aren’t aware of the rules and their consumer rights. “One needs to check and verify the type of product(s) they buy and always make a video while unboxing the purchased product so that they can submit it as a proof whenever required.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

1. Never buy products without checking the reviews.

2. Always keep a keen eye on the description box

3. Make a video while unboxing

4. If possible, unbox and verify the functioning in front of delivery person

5. Check the product brand on Google before placing your order

6. Do spy if the deals are unbelievable

7. Be aware of the software malfunction that the device might carry

