Burhanpur: 'Success is achieved through hard work and kindness'

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cultural programme was organised at the Macro Vision Academy in the memory of late Sushila Devi Chakse and late Ashish Kapoor.

The programme was presented on the behalf of Anand Educational, Technical and Vocational Society, and guided by director Kabir Chaukse.

It was inaugurated by Macro Vision Academy principal Jasvir Singh Parmar while Manjusha Chakse, welcomed all the dignitaries.

Various branches of Anand society like All Is Well Multispecialty Hospital (Burhanpur), All Is Well Nursing College (Burhanpur), Sartaj Farm House and others delivered heartwarming performances.

Macro Vision Academy director Anand Prakash Chaukse explained that one achieves success through hard work and kindness. A vote of thanks was proposed by society vice president Sudhir Mhajan.

Notably, not only entertainment but social service was also achieved during the event by conducting a blood donation camp where teachers and workers donated blood.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:54 PM IST