Burhanpur: Raid on sand mafia, machinery two tractor-trolleys seized

File Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal sand excavation from the Tapti River has been going on unabated in the Burhanpur region, despite the spate in the river due to incessant rain. In addition to that, illegal sand mining is also going on in tributary rivers such as Mohana river.

After illegal mining, illegal transportation of sand is being done through big dumpers from Maharasthra to Madhya Pradesh. Trucks overloaded with sand are a common sight on the embankment of the river.

In order to prevent illegal sand mining and protect the environment, district collector Praveen Singh constituted three teams to put a stop to illegal sand mining in the region.

A team of mineral departments accompanied with police officials raided the banks of the Tapti river and seized heavy machinery including two tractor-trolleys after receiving information about illegal sand mining in the river and impounded the vehicles and kept them at a local police station.