e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Raid on sand mafia, machinery two tractor-trolleys seized

In order to prevent illegal sand mining and protect the environment, district collector Praveen Singh constituted three teams to put a stop to illegal sand mining in the region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal sand excavation from the Tapti River has been going on unabated in the Burhanpur region, despite the spate in the river due to incessant rain. In addition to that, illegal sand mining is also going on in tributary rivers such as Mohana river.

After illegal mining, illegal transportation of sand is being done through big dumpers from Maharasthra to Madhya Pradesh. Trucks overloaded with sand are a common sight on the embankment of the river.

In order to prevent illegal sand mining and protect the environment, district collector Praveen Singh constituted three teams to put a stop to illegal sand mining in the region.

A team of mineral departments accompanied with police officials raided the banks of the Tapti river and seized heavy machinery including two tractor-trolleys after receiving information about illegal sand mining in the river and impounded the vehicles and kept them at a local police station.

Read Also
Bhopal: No election, I will work like Bal Thackeray and Anna Hazare, says Preetam Lodhi after...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBurhanpur: Raid on sand mafia, machinery two tractor-trolleys seized

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Alert Central Railway motorman saves life of youth who was trying to commit suicide at...

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Mumbai: Much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment to shape up in next 3 months

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Maharashtra: 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Watch: Doctors in MP find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman's head wound; probe ordered

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number

Mumbai: Cops get '26/11-like' attack warning from Pakistan-based number