Burhanpur: Parents, sister held for murder of man

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police arrested a man, his wife and their daughter in connection with the murder of his son Ramkrushna Chouhan’s murder.

Ramkrushna went missing about a fortnight back on January 2. His body with his hands and legs tied with a rope was found floating in Ruparail River behind Forest Rest House on January 5.

A post-mortem revealed that Ramkrushna was murdered. Dhulkot police station in-charge sub-inspector Hanskumar Jhijhorey said that deceased father Bhimansingh Chouhan, mother Jamnabai, wife of Bhimansingh Chouhan and sister Krushna, 26, daughter of Bhimansingh Chouhan confessed their crime.

Trio told police that Ramkrushna was in relationship with a girl, even after his engagement with a girl in their village. Trio added that he used to spend most of his time on his mobile phone and was not earning money for family.

Bhimansingh entered into a dispute with Ramkrushna and former pushed later on the land and kicked him on his chest as a result of that, Ramkrushna unconscious. Bhimansingh, his wife and daughter attempted to awake him, but failed in their attempt.

Fearing of police case, trio tied Ramkrushna’s hand and legs with a plastic rope and dumped his body in a river. Based on evidences recovered from the spot, Bhimansingh, his wife and daughter were booked for murder and hiding evidences.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:26 AM IST