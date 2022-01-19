Burhanpur: 2 get 5-year rigorous imprisonment for forgery

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of sessions judge RK Patidar sentenced five years of rigorous imprisonment to Rajendra, 36, Lakhan, 53, and Sanjay, 50, accused for selling land using forged documents.

Additional public prosecutor Sunil Kuril said that the accused Rajendra had proposed to sell 1.10 hectares of agricultural land in Andharwadi to the complainant Shravan Mahajan in 2012.

He introduced himself as a confidant of the landowner Eknath. He sold the land to Shravan for Rs 6.02 lakh on the basis of a forged (fake) registered power of attorney which he claimed to have been executed in his favor by Eknath on February 17, 2012.

Shravan realised the con that Rajendra sold the land in presence of accused Lakhan posing as Eknath and other accused Sanjay during the transfer of land.

He lodged a complaint against the duo and a case was registered under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:14 AM IST