e-Paper Get App

Burhanpur: Manjrod Khurd sets an example with all-women panchayat

Village has been electing civic representatives unopposed for 60 years

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Manjrod Khurd village in the Khaknar tehsil of Burhanpur district have set an example by unanimously electing an all-women panchayat.

Taking a lead on the issue of gender parity, Manjrod Khurd village, 50 kilometres away from the district, will have all women sarpanch and panchayat members to run its affairs for the very first time.

What makes this move significant is that the head and other panchayat members of the village have been getting elected unopposed for the last 60 years.

Notably, the village is a poverty-free village (registered in rural department development) and has many important facilities like sanitation, drinking water, and roads, enhanced livelihood and self-sufficiency and now it has taken a step in the matter of equal opportunity for women and their empowerment.

The entire village agreed with the idea and elected all women as panchayat members, including a sarpanch and 12 members unopposed reserved for the SC category, to receive an incentive from the state government, which has announced to give Rs 15 lakh for the gram panchayats that elect women as sarpanch and panch unopposed.

The elected sarpanch of the gram panchayat Ladki Bai Krishna along with 12 panchs including Vishnu Jagtap, Manisha Heera Lal and others have been elected unopposed.

Collector Pravin Singh said that panchayat members of Manjrod Khurd have been elected unopposed.

Read Also
Burhanpur: Man found dead in sugarcane field
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreBurhanpur: Manjrod Khurd sets an example with all-women panchayat

RECENT STORIES

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: PM Modi needs to step in to prevent poison from growing,...

Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: PM Modi needs to step in to prevent poison from growing,...

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, DGCA tells airlines to de-board passengers who refuse to wear face...

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, DGCA tells airlines to de-board passengers who refuse to wear face...

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light thunderstorms today and tomorrow

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light thunderstorms today and tomorrow

Panvel police evict beggars from city following complaints from citizens

Panvel police evict beggars from city following complaints from citizens

Pakistan: Indian spy agency RAW member arrested in Lahore, claims Punjab Counter Terrorism...

Pakistan: Indian spy agency RAW member arrested in Lahore, claims Punjab Counter Terrorism...