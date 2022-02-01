Burhanpur: Kotwali police arrest five for planning robbery at Rajghat

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur police have arrested five miscreants for planning a robbery at Rajghat in Burhanpur.

Those arrested have been identified as Aslam Ustad, 21, son of Ahmed Khan, a resident of Dawoodpura, Bismillah Aamir Khan, 20, son of Rahim Khan, a resident of Lohar Mandi, Jamir Ul Haq, 19, son of Shamsul Haq, a resident of Shahenshah Baba's Dargah Sindhipura, Javed, alias Kabira, 24, son of Mehmood Ul Hasan, a resident of Shanwara and Faizan alias Ramzan, 20, son of Rais, a resident of Dawoodpura.

Police booked them under Sections 399, 402 of Indian Penal Code after they were arrested with an axe, iron rod, small iron pipe, spear, a sharp iron sword and other weapons.

On late Monday evening, police received information that some miscreants are planning to rob passersby on Rajghat Road.

After getting information, two police teams were formed. One team was sent from Jainabad side and the other police party was sent from Rajghat road side towards Rajghat Gate.

When both the police parties reached Rajghat, they saw about seven people sitting near the gate with weapons in their hands who were planning to rob the people.

Both the police parties cordoned off the area and caught 5 miscreants who were carrying axes, iron rods, axes, spears in their hands. Taking advantage of the darkness, two of them fled with a weapon.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:56 PM IST