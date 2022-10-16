e-Paper Get App
Burhanpur: Congress holds meeting to discuss Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatraí led by Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the Burhanpur district in November. All members were urged to begin preparations to accord a tremendous welcome to the Yatra.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
ANI
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress committee held a meeting to discuss preparations ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday which is being led by Rahul Gandhi. State president of Congress Minority Department and advocate Aleem Sheikh while addressing the meeting, urged the need to strengthen the party in the region. The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatraí led by Rahul Gandhi is set to enter Burhanpur district in November. All members were urged to begin preparations to accord a tremendous welcome to the Yatra.

Taking a dig at the AIMIM party, Alim dubbed the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party as the ìB teamî of the BJP. Leaders also vowed to work unitedly to win in upcoming state assembly elections and work unitedly for minorities.

During the meeting, district president Ajay Singh Raghuvanshi, minorities department district incharge Zakir Pathan Khargone, block president Ismail Ansari, municipal corporation president Anita Amar Yadav besides other councillors and workers were present. The meeting was conducted by councillor Faheem Hashmi whereas district president Musharraf Khan proposed a vote of thanks.



