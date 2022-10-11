e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBurhanpur: Collector terminates service of deputy engineer

Burhanpur: Collector terminates service of deputy engineer

According to information, the administration got complaints against Ghete pertaining to negligence in the works of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MNREGA scheme and Swachh Bharat Mission.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur district collector Praveen Singh has terminated the service of Rajendra Ghete, deputy engineer of Khaknar janpad panchayat samvida MNREGA after getting complaints against him.

According to information, the administration got complaints against Ghete pertaining to negligence in the works of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MNREGA scheme and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Along with this, BJP Mandal general secretary Om Chokse Khaknar had also made a written complaint to the collector, after which the deputy engineer was suspended.

In the termination order, it was said that there were other complaints including PM Awas Yojana, MNREGA, Swachhta Mission. Despite warnings from time to time, there was no improvement. Strict disciplinary action was proposed for demanding commission in evaluation of construction works, negligence in government works.

The complaint regarding the demand for commission was investigated by the additional chief executive officer, district panchayat and accounts officer, district panchayat. Ghete was also given an opportunity to present his side by the inquiry committee.

According to the report of the committee, he admitted his mistake orally during the hearing. The collector said in the order that while paying the dues for the month of September 22, the contract service of Ghete is terminated with immediate effect as per rules.

Read Also
MP: Burhanpur becomes first district to be 100% vaccinated against lumpy virus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: St Paul college gets Grade A accreditation

Indore: St Paul college gets Grade A accreditation

Indore: Man jumps from 6th floor fed up with harassment by wife

Indore: Man jumps from 6th floor fed up with harassment by wife

Indore: People reluctant to use public washrooms after pandemic

Indore: People reluctant to use public washrooms after pandemic

Indore: Ghazal Sandhya organised on Jagjit Singh’s death anniversary 

Indore: Ghazal Sandhya organised on Jagjit Singh’s death anniversary 

Indore: Jagmohan Verma nominated Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member for the fourth...

Indore: Jagmohan Verma nominated Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member for the fourth...