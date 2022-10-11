Burhanpur: Collector terminates service of deputy engineer

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur district collector Praveen Singh has terminated the service of Rajendra Ghete, deputy engineer of Khaknar janpad panchayat samvida MNREGA after getting complaints against him.

According to information, the administration got complaints against Ghete pertaining to negligence in the works of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MNREGA scheme and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Along with this, BJP Mandal general secretary Om Chokse Khaknar had also made a written complaint to the collector, after which the deputy engineer was suspended.

In the termination order, it was said that there were other complaints including PM Awas Yojana, MNREGA, Swachhta Mission. Despite warnings from time to time, there was no improvement. Strict disciplinary action was proposed for demanding commission in evaluation of construction works, negligence in government works.

The complaint regarding the demand for commission was investigated by the additional chief executive officer, district panchayat and accounts officer, district panchayat. Ghete was also given an opportunity to present his side by the inquiry committee.

According to the report of the committee, he admitted his mistake orally during the hearing. The collector said in the order that while paying the dues for the month of September 22, the contract service of Ghete is terminated with immediate effect as per rules.