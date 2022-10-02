Burhanpur becomes first certified Har Ghar Jal district in the country

Representative Photo |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday felicitated Burhanpur for becoming the first certified Har Ghar Jal district in the country, during an event organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The event was organised to mark the Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2.

In view of this achievement, additional chief secretary PHE Malay Srivastava and Burhanpur collector Praveen Singh were also felicitated for their exceptional work in this direction.

Burhanpur bagged the first rank in ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified district in the country under the “Jal Jeewan Mission” which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections in rural areas. This achievement was praised across the country. A few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also tweeted and appreciated work done under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.

Burhanpur is the only district in the country where people from every village have declared their villages as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ through a resolution passed by Gram Sabhas, certifying that all people in the villages have access to safe drinking water through taps.

Despite various disruptions and challenges in face of the pandemic, the consistent efforts by panchayat representatives and district officials of Burhanpur have resulted in functional tap water connections in all its schools, Aganwadi centres and other public institutions.

Union minister of rural development and panchayati raj Giriraj Singh, minister of jal shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel along with Zilla Panchayat CEO Rohit Sisonia and concerned officers of Public Health Engineering Department also attended the event.