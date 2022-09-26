e-Paper Get App
Burhanpur: Anti-party activities; four Congress workers expelled for 6 years

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Political parties have begun to take action against its leaders and workers who indulged in anti-party activities ahead of the forthcoming Municipal Council elections in Nepanagar. 

On the orders of Burhanpur District Congress Committee rural president Kishore Mahajan, four party workers have been expelled for a term of six years from the party. Those who have been shown the doors are Sanjay Torani, Jagdish Patel, Pandurang Rai Singh and Bharat Gadhe. 

According to reports, all of them were contesting as independent candidates against authorised candidates of the party due to which they were expelled.  

The action comes after BJP too expelled eight members for a term of 6 years for anti-party activities a few days ago.

